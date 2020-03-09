Essential Energy Services Ltd Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ESN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

ESN opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

