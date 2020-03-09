Establishment Labs (ESTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.81. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

