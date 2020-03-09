Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $107,374.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,266,203 coins and its circulating supply is 168,236,790 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

