Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Ovis and Coinnest. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $954.66 million and $1.75 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kraken, BigONE, HitBTC, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Bitsane, Bitfinex, QBTC, Poloniex, EXX, HBUS, Exrates, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Liquid, BitForex, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Coinnest, Korbit, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, CPDAX, Koineks, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Coinone, BTC Markets, Kucoin, CoinEx, BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Crex24, LBank, ABCC, OKCoin International, Gatehub, Exmo, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, YoBit, CoinBene, C-CEX, Coinbase Pro, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Coinhub, Coinut, Bitbns, C2CX, Cryptopia, FCoin, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

