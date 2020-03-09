Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $314,363.15 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $72.39.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.