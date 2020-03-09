Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.03. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.