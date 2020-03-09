Evedo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $595,297.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Evedo has a market cap of $121,120.00 and approximately $595,297.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,094,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

