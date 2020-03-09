Evercore ISI Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Underperform

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.44. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

