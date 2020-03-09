Evercore ISI Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Underperform

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of NBR opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $491.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $10,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2,470.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 839,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

