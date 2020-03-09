ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $331,219.00 and $8,840.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

