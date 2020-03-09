Exela Technologies (XELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.10.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exela Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.