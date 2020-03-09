EXMR FDN Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00016262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $224,957.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.