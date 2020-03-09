Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $692,062.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $692,062.00 and $3,960.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

