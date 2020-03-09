Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 191.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after acquiring an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after acquiring an additional 225,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Expedia Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after acquiring an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.32.

Shares of EXPE traded down $5.86 on Monday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 213,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

