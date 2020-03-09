Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,913 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.32.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

