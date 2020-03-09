Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

