Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Exponent worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,547 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

