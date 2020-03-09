Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is SP Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $5.83 on Monday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,702,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

