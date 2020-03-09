Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Facebook worth $694,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,883.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

FB stock traded down $10.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.57. 2,595,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

