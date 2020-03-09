Farley Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 308,261 Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,000. Adtalem Global Education makes up approximately 10.7% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned 0.56% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.