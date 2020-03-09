Farley Capital L.P. Invests $6.40 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farley Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 6.3% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 913,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 75,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.