Farley Capital L.P. Invests $8.87 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. Booking comprises approximately 8.8% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $1,505.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,584.00 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,021.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

