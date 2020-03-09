Farley Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 38,992 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Trip.com Group makes up 1.3% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $421,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,429,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,868,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,789,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCOM opened at $27.67 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.