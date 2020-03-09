Farley Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,615 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000. Alphabet accounts for 10.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after buying an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,205.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.