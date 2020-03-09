Farley Capital L.P. Takes $4.45 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. SVB Financial Group makes up about 4.4% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $149.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.