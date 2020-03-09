Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,110 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners makes up about 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 6.37% of Farmland Partners worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

FPI stock remained flat at $$6.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of -82.11 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.22.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

