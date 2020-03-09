Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $968.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,946,440 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit, QBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

