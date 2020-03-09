Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.79% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.

