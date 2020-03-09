Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.61% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $29.49 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

