Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,274,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,133,000 after acquiring an additional 664,773 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 774.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 742,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 657,898 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 494,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,535. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

