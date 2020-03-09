Financial Analysis: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) versus Sandy Spring Bancorp (NYSE:SASR)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Horizon National and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.38 $440.91 million $1.66 6.08 Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.26 $116.43 million $3.28 8.27

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Horizon National and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Horizon National presently has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 83.79%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Horizon National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 19.35% 10.94% 1.25% Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.78% 10.44% 1.39%

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Horizon National pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

