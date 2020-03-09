Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Getting Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fiore Gold stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$0.46. 465,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.67.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

