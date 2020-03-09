Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $72,696.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

