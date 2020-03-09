First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,972 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

