First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.27. 188,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,806. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

