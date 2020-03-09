First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 8.98% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.