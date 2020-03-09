First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.03.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

FUSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

