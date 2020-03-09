FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.51. 913,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,603. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

