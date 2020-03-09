Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 24.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.46% of Fiserv worth $363,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,205. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.