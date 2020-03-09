FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 490,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded down $19.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

