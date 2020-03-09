FLETA Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,328,411 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

