FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253,065 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of FLIR Systems worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

