Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,137.50 ($120.20).

A number of research analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,000 ($118.39) to £110 ($144.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 7,936 ($104.39) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,390 ($70.90) and a one year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,716.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,241.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. This is a boost from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.