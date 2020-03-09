FlypMe (FYP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $242,028.00 and $77.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

