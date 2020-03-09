FNB Protocol (FNB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.29 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,320,255,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

