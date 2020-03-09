Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 324.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

