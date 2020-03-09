Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) Announces GBX 1.69 Dividend

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FSFL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 113 ($1.49). 523,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,485. The company has a market cap of $683.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 43.73 and a current ratio of 43.73. Foresight Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.03 ($1.67).

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.