Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FET. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.44. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 5,730,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 672,199 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

