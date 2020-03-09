Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBM shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $720.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

