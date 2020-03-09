Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Reduced by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 1.3% of Makaira Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Fox Corp has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.